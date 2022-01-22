Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $123.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $113.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $468.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $540.03 million, with estimates ranging from $536.09 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of CLB opened at $25.91 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

