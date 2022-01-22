Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.16. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 2,481,245 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,069,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,420,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,078,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

