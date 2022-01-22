Cornichon (CORN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,125.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,125.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,784,155 coins and its circulating supply is 15,542,307 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

