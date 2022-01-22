Corra.Finance (CORA) Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $904,829.99 and $25,569.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.33 or 0.06862827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,989.76 or 0.99873571 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

