Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Cap of $52.03 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $52.03 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 189,591,292 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

