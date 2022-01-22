CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of CorVel worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel stock opened at $177.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.70. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,811 shares of company stock worth $5,373,979 over the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.