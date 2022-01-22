Covesting Price Down 23.2% This Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Covesting has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $277,648.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Covesting

COV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,896,195 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,195 coins. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

