CPChain (CPC) Price Down 16.6% This Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $798,214.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00275198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006791 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002269 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.