Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $62.61 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $191.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

