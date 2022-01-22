Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Creative Planning grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

