Creative Planning Boosts Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 331,045 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 78,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

