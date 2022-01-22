Creative Planning Buys 16,578 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,333 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

