Creative Planning Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

