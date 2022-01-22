Creative Planning Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $52.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

