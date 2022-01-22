Creative Planning Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

