Creative Planning Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.