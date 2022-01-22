Creative Planning Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after acquiring an additional 497,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 76.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.