Creative Planning Has $1.38 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 882,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 155,706 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.