Creative Planning Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.