Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,732 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 126,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

