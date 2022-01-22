Creative Planning Sells 3,788 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

