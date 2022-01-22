Credits Reaches 1-Day Volume of $74,271.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $74,271.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

