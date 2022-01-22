CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,994,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $191.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

