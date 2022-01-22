Critical Analysis: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Embark Technology and Jack Henry & Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 2 0 2.29

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 215.93%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $179.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and Jack Henry & Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 6.90 $311.47 million $4.31 37.99

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.96% 23.13% 14.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software, and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

