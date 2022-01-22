Critical Analysis: TeraWulf (WULF) and Its Competitors

TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TeraWulf to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% TeraWulf Competitors -38.70% -1,534.82% -9.46%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TeraWulf and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf Competitors 687 3225 4981 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.45%. Given TeraWulf’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -57.13 TeraWulf Competitors $965.21 million -$1.93 million 16.62

TeraWulf’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf’s peers have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TeraWulf peers beat TeraWulf on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

