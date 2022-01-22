Critical Comparison: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) versus BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackSky Technology and Cambium Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambium Networks 1 2 6 0 2.56

Cambium Networks has a consensus price target of $57.29, suggesting a potential upside of 190.20%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84% Cambium Networks 13.68% 52.65% 21.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Cambium Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Cambium Networks $278.46 million 1.89 $18.58 million $1.64 12.04

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats BlackSky Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

