Critical Contrast: Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) & Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cognyte Software and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $443.46 million 1.72 $14.20 million $0.03 385.00 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cognyte Software has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cognyte Software and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognyte Software presently has a consensus price target of $25.47, indicating a potential upside of 120.48%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software 0.40% 10.53% 5.17% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

