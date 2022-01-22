Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.85% of Crocs worth $155,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 268.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.56.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.65. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

