Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

CRT opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.93. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.46% and a return on equity of 114.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

