Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Crown has a total market capitalization of $891,563.60 and $2,229.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,637.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00824612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00252852 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,920,998 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

