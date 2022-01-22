Crust Network Market Cap Tops $21.41 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $6.99 or 0.00019955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $21.41 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

