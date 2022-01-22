Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.53

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $11.11. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 23,785 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

