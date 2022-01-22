Cryptaur (CPT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,002.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $6,002.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.