CryptEx Trading 29.7% Lower This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. CryptEx has a total market cap of $523,951.49 and $15.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $6.16 or 0.00017524 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,177.27 or 1.00004606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00087026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00032033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00431517 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

