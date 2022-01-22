Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.55 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and approximately $242.57 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

