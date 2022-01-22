Crypto Sports Market Cap Reaches $154,199.08 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $154,199.08 and approximately $817.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.