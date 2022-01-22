CryptoEnergy (CNRG) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $23,551.61 and $6.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Coin Profile

CryptoEnergy is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

