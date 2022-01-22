CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $222,903.68 and $2,598.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.31 or 0.06774971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.02 or 0.99723964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003338 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

