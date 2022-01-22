Cryptonovae (YAE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.18 million and $8,291.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.37 or 0.06745139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,462.72 or 0.99494235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,831,910 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

