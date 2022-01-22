CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Achieves $859,465.04

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $859,465.04 and approximately $32.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00173766 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00033981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00362083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.