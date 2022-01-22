CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,645.42

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $1,645.42 and $6.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.