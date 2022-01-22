CryptoZoon Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06837084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.49 or 0.99745621 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 769,163,761 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

