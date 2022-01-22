CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend payment by 94.7% over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -7.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.