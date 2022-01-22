CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,716 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of CubeSmart worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

