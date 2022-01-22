CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Hits $73,241.66

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $73,241.66 and approximately $386.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.62 or 0.00027559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.96 or 0.06806873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.95 or 1.00081102 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

