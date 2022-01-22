CumRocket 24 Hour Volume Reaches $149,984.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. CumRocket has a market cap of $10.19 million and $149,984.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.15 or 0.06847701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.98 or 1.00007544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003415 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CumRocket

