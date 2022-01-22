Curate Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00006088 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $17.86 million and $1.36 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045026 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,544 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

