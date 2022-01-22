CVCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,764.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $896,036.10 and $15,764.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.44 or 0.06892881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,244.05 or 0.99831141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.