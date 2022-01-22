Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $135.61

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $93,208.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $135.61 or 0.00385219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008755 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053055 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,361 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.