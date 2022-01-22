Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $280.45 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.07 and a 200-day moving average of $308.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

